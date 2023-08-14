I Sold My Daughter’s Newborn Baby For N700K & Opened A Shop With The Money”- Grandfather narrates

According to news from sun news, Police officers in Oyo State arrested an individual named Monday Chukwuka on allegations of selling his own newborn granddaughter for a sum of N700,000. During a public display of the suspect before the media, the spokesperson for the police, SP Adewale Osifeso, stated that the arrest took place at his hideout in Ibafo, Ogun State, based on reliable information.

On July 10th, a police team received credible intelligence that a one-day-old baby girl had been taken from her teenage mother, identified as Sarah Chukwuka, in Oyo town. The infant was reported to have been sold to a criminal group operating a baby factory in Abia State. Further investigation revealed that the father of the teenage mother, who had given birth to the newborn, admitted to his involvement. He detailed how he had taken the baby from the mother immediately after birth, pretending to place the baby with someone who would care for her.

The suspect also provided information on how he transported the baby to Abia State, where he sold her to an individual connected to a baby factory. The individual who bought the baby, identified as Favor Chukwuka, stated that she was paid N50,000 for her part in the transaction. Following the investigation, police expanded their efforts to Abia State, where they raided the baby factory and apprehended several suspects, including Popoola Bunmi and her accomplices Chidinma Blessing, Chinwedu Peter, Favour Chukwu, and Chukwu Christopher. These individuals were taken into custody in connection to the criminal operation.

The police confiscated bundles of newly issued birth certificates and equipment used for childbirth from the factory. The arrested suspects were unable to provide satisfactory explanations about the origins of the children found in the facility. Monday, the main suspect, admitted to selling the baby due to financial difficulties and used the money to establish a shop and buy merchandise. Sarah, his teenage daughter, claimed she had no knowledge of her father’s intention to sell the baby, stating that he had told her he planned to have the baby cared for temporarily.

It was revealed that the baby was bought by Favor Chukwuka to fulfill a request from a childless couple. The couple remains unnamed, and Favor received N50,000 for her role in the baby’s sale.

Onyesblog (

)