I sold my car of N4m for N1.5m; I’ve sold everything including rug; all because of Peter Obi- Col. Chinyere Obi

According to a report by the Punch online newspaper this morning, Colonel Chinyere Obi (retd.), former member and supporter of Peter Obi, said that she sold her car worth 4 million naira for 1.5 million naira and that she has sold everything she has including her house rug, because of Peter Obi.

Col. Chinyere Obi made the statement of regret in an interview with Punch correspondent, Daniel Ayantoye, when she aired her grievance with Labour Party and Peter Obi for allegedly abandoning her, when she was shot by suspected political thugs during presidential election.

Col Chinyere said that Peter Obi and other Labour Party chieftains, failed to check on her when she was shot on her leg by political thugs during the last election. She claimed to even said the pictures of her injuries to the Labour Party chairman, Julius Abure, but they still didn’t visit her.

She said she regret joining Labour Party and also regrets supporting Peter Obi. She said if she had known she would have joined APC, and she wouldn’t be going through what she is going through.

According to her,

“After engaging km those political activities and then having the gunshot injury, I became indebted. I had to sell my bed for N400,000, my chair for 300,000, my dining table for N100,000….I also sold my Honda Pilot SUV that I bought for N4 million. I sold it N1.5 million. I have sold everything including the rug. There is nothing in my house again. All because of (Peter) Obi.

