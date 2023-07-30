I Sold My Car Of N4m For N1.5m; I’ve Sold Everything Including Rug; All Because Of Obi- Chinyere

Col. Chinyere Obi lamented the financial strain she faced after being engaged in political activities and sustaining a gunshot injury. She had to sell her possessions, including her bed, chair, and dining table, to cope with her debts. Even her Honda Pilot SUV, purchased for 4 million naira, was sold for a fraction of its value at 1.5 million naira. Her entire house is now empty, all of which she attributes to her loyalty to Peter Obi.

In a recent report by Punch online newspaper, Colonel Chinyere Obi (retd.), a former member and supporter of Peter Obi, revealed her unfortunate financial struggles. She stated that she sold her car, initially worth 4 million naira, for a mere 1.5 million naira, and had to part with all her possessions, including her house rug, due to her allegiance to Peter Obi.

During an interview with Punch correspondent Daniel Ayantoye, Col. Chinyere Obi expressed her grievances with both the Labour Party and Peter Obi. She accused them of abandoning her when she was shot by suspected political thugs during a presidential election.

Col. Chinyere Obi further explained that Peter Obi and other Labour Party leaders failed to show concern for her well-being after she was injured. Despite sharing pictures of her injuries with the Labour Party chairman, Julius Abure, they still did not visit her.

Feeling deep regret, she stated that joining the Labour Party and supporting Peter Obi was a mistake. She even went so far as to say that if she had known, she would have joined the APC instead, hoping to avoid the hardships she is currently enduring.

TomTundex (

)