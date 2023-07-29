I Sold My Car Of N4M For N1.5M; I’ve Sold Everything Including Rug All Because Of Obi” -Chinyere Obi

Colonel Chinyere Obi (retd.), a former supporter of Peter Obi, expressed regret for her involvement with the Labour Party and her support for Peter Obi. In an interview with Punch correspondent Daniel Ayantoye, she shared that she sold her car worth 4 million naira for 1.5 million naira and had to part with all her possessions, including her house rug, due to her association with Peter Obi.

Chinyere Obi stated that during the presidential election, she was shot by suspected political thugs, but she felt abandoned by Peter Obi and other Labour Party leaders as they did not check on her. She even sent pictures of her injuries to the Labour Party chairman, Julius Abure, but received no visit from them.

She expressed regret for her choice to join the Labour Party and support Peter Obi, saying that if she had known, she would have joined the APC to avoid her current hardships.

Chinyere Obi’s story sheds light on the sacrifices some individuals make for their political affiliations, leading to financial difficulties and a sense of abandonment when they face challenges. Her experience also underscores the need for political parties and leaders to be more supportive and compassionate towards their supporters in times of adversity.

Source: The Punch papers

