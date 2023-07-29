I Sold All My Property To Campaign For Peter Obi. If It Was Tinubu I Would Not Be Suffering- Col. Chinyere Obi

A former member of the Labour Party, Col. Chinyere Obi (retd.), has lamented that she regretted ever putting all her resource to campaign for the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Mr Peter Obi in the last election.

It would be recalled that that Chinyere trended on social media spaces few weeks ago after she came out to disclosed how she was abandoned by Labour Party leaders after she was shot by thugs.

Speaking during an exclusive interview with Punch paper, Chinyere said she wouldn’t have been suffering if were Tinubu she supported.

According to her, she made several attempts to reach out to Labour Party leaders but they kept ignoring her.

Speaking further, she disclosed how she used her personal money to fund Peter Obi campaign.

“The painful part is that none of the people came to sympathise with me when I was shot. I don’t know the kind of human beings people are. I sold all my property to campaign for Peter Obi. I know if it was Tinubu, I would not be suffering like this. He would have sent for me.” Punch paper quoted Chinyere as saying.

