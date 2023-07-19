“I Smoked Nnamdi Kanu Out; I Will Soon Bring That Man In Finland, Simon Ekpa, To Face Justice”-Asari Dokubo

A Niger Delta Activist, Alhaji Asari Mujahid Abubakar Dokubo, was live on Facebook many hours ago to speak about Nnamdi Kanu and Simon Ekpa, a factional leader of a proscribed group in Nigeria.

The Kalabari land’s chief said, “I told you I will smoke Mazi Nnamdi Kanu out (and I did). Now, I will soon bring out that your man in Finland, Simon Ekpa, to face justice. I will do it whether the federal government of Nigeria is ready or not. This does not mean I am looking for a contract (under the administration of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu).”

Speaking further, Alhaji Asari Mujahid Dokubo said, “one thing that is a fact is that many people don’t know the level at which I operate. They do not even know me at all. I am someone that has been moving with Presidents from different places long time ago. If I had known President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu when he was not president, is it now that I will be looking for a contract from him?” He added, “if at all I will be looking for an appointment, it will be for those who followed me when I called them, not for me.”

Lastly, Alhaji Asari Mujahid Dokubo said, “you people should not think Nnamdi Kanu can give me money. I am already a billionaire.”

To watch the full video, CLICK Here (between 1hr:3rd – 1hr:9th minutes).

