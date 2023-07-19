“I Smoked Nnamdi Kanu Out; I Will Soon Bring That Man In Finland, Simon Ekpa, To Face Justic”—Dokubo

A Niger Delta activist, Alhaji Asari Mujahid Abubakar Dokubo, spoke live on Facebook a few hours ago about Nnamdi Kanu and Simon Ekpa, a faction leader of a banned group in Nigeria.

“I told you I would smoke Mazi Nnamdi Kanu (and I did). Now I am going to bring out Simon Ekpa from Finland to face justice soon. I will do this whether the Federal Government of Nigeria is ready or not. It does not mean that I am looking for a contract (under the leadership of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu).”

Alhaji Asari Mujahid Dokubo further said, “The truth is that many people do not know how well I work. They do not know me at all. I am the one who long ago moved with presidents from different places. If I had known President Ashiwaja Boro Ahmad Tinubu when he was not president, would I be asking him for a contract now? He added: “If I want to make a deal, it’s also for the people who follow me when I call, not for me.”

Finally, Alhaji Asari Mujahid Dokubo said, “Don’t think that Nnamdi Kanu can give me money. I’m already a billionaire.”

What are your thoughts about this?

To watch the full video, CLICK Here (between 1hr:3rd – 1hr:9th minutes).

