“I Sent Kenneth Okonkwo The Receipt Of My Car I Sold For Obi Sake But He Did’nt Respond” – Col Chinyere Obi

According to a report from Punch paper, Col. Chinyere Obi (ret.), a former member of the Labour Party, was reportedly shot while defending Peter Obi’s votes at her polling place. She claimed to have sold her properties to support Peter Obi’s election, but she felt neglected when she was shot.

During the incident while defending the Labour Party’s votes, she described her treatment at the hospital after being shot. She reported the incident to the police and then went to the Owerri Health Centre for treatment.

Due to her medical expenses and diabetes, she had to sell her SUV, which originally cost N4 million, for N1.5 million. She also borrowed money from a few individuals, and one of them has called to ask for repayment.

Col. Chinyere expressed her frustration and financial difficulties, stating that she needs to sell more things, as she is currently without a vehicle and transportation costs have increased. She was disappointed with the lack of support from the Labour Party, even after asking for money for food while in the hospital. Only Dr. Omoh and Mandela provided her with financial assistance, with N20,000 and N10,000, respectively.

She mentioned her attempts to contact Kenneth Okonkwo and Julius Abure, but they did not respond. She expressed her wish that Lamidi Apapa was the party’s national chairman, as she believes he would have visited and shown concern for the hardships she endured on behalf of the party. Col. Chinyere shared that the event occurred two weeks ago, but she still feels unheard.

Source: The Punch papers

