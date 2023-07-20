NEWS

I Sent An Elderly Man 3k, The Struggle Is Real – Obinna Nwosu

Obinna Nwosu was the governorship aspirant for Abia State 2023 election, but unfortunately he did not win the election. He recently shared a tweet reacting to the hardship Nigerians are passing through due to the fuel hike. It’s no longer a news that whenever fuel price increases, everything increase as well including transportation and foodstuffs.

Obinna Nwosu shared a tweet saying that people are suffering, the hardship in Nigeria is real and it’s becoming alarming. Obinna Nwosu decided to help an unidentified man with 3 thousand naira, and he was pleased when the man called to thank him. According to Obinna Nwosu’s tweet, he said the struggle in Niger is real.

He made a statement his Twitter handle saying he sent an elderly man 3 thousand naira, and the way he called thanking him. He said the man’s attitude made water come out of his eyes . Check out the screenshot below.

