“I See Ukraine Allying With Some African Nations To Put Some Things In Order-Primate Ayodele.

The founder and General Overseer of the INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, in a recent post on his TikTok page, shared a message to the public.

While speaking the cleric reportedly stated that “I See Ukraine Allying With Some African Nations To Put Some Things In Order. On this note, Ukraine wants to expand its tentacles in bringing some African nations to themselves.

Speaking further in his prophecies he said “I want to call on the American and Russian nations not to allow a bit of crisis in Belarus and Poland. Because a drop of crisis in those countries can throw the whole world into total confusion if care is not taken. This is the message from the Lord as it was written in 2 Chronicles 20:20.

