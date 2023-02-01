I See No Threat, We Are In Talk With Kwankwaso And Peter Obi, One Of them May Possibly Come – Atiku

The former Vice president of Nigeria and Presidential candidate of the People Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has revealed that he is in touch with the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, and New Nigerian People Party (NNPP) Rabi’u Musa Kwankwaso over the February 25th general election. He said that he has no fear over the two candidate as they have no chance over him in the election.

The PDP presidential candidate made the statement during an interview with the BBC Hausa Service, saying that he is still talking to the presidential candidates. He also said that their presence is not a threat to him and with time one of them will possibly come over to him. He added that every party has its internal crisis and problems and for those in his party they are still in talk with them.

Revealing that most of the aggrieved members in PDP are neither in the party nor in other parties and their action will not make them to lose the election.

“I see no threat because we are not together with them (Kwankwaso and Obi). We are in talks with them, one of them may possibly come. Each party has its internal crisis; we are still talking with them. Most are neither in PDP nor in other parties and that will not make us lose the election because we are okay with the elections preparations for now”.

