I See No Threat From Obi And Kwankwaso, But I’m in Talks With Them To Boost My Winning Chance -Atiku

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar has made a shocking revelation that he is currently in talks with the presidential candidates of the New Nigerian People Party (NNPP), Rabiu Kwankwaso and Labour Party, Peter Obi for them to support his presidency. Atiku Abubakar made this known in an interview with BBC Hausa on Wednesday morning. While speaking during the interview, Atiku Abubakar revealed that though if Peter Obi and Rabiu Kwankwaso fails to support him in the presidential election, it would have no impact on his presidency, but their support would boost his winning chance if they agree to his negotiations. Atiku said, “I see no threat from Obi and Kwankwaso, but I’m in Talks with them to boost my winning chance.”

While speaking about the lingering crisis of the PDP, Atiku Abubakar noted that he is still in talks with Nyesom Wike and other G-5 governors to support him, but without their support, he is ready to fight alone and become the next president of Nigeria.

On the lingering PDP Crisis, Atiku said, “Each party has its internal crisis, we are still talking with them. Most are neither in PDP nor in other parties and definitely that will not make us loose the election because we okay with the elections preparations for now.”

