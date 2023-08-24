I See Dead Mandate Coming Back To Life- Prophet Joshua Iginla

The leader of the Champions Royal Assembly, Prophet Joshua Iginla, recently talked about a message called ‘The Spoken Word.’ In this message, he explained a passage from the Bible, Ezekiel 37:1-10, and revealed something new about dreams and visions that were once forgotten becoming alive again.

Prophet Joshua Iginla shared a story from the Bible where God asked a man, “Can these bones come back to life?” The man replied that only God knew. Then God told the man to speak to the bones and say, “Dry bones, listen to the word of the Lord. God will make you breathe again, and you will live.”

Prophet Joshua Iginla said that through God’s spoken word, he sees dreams, visions, hope, and goals that seemed lost coming back to life before the end of this year. He believes that God will stop any negative forces that are trying to stop your dreams. He also mentioned that he sees God stopping any evil plans that are trying to hinder your life’s purpose.

“By His spoken Word, before this year comes to an end, I see dead dreams, visions, hope, mandates coming back to life. The Lord will silent every evil force wagging war against your vision in life. I see God silencing evil agendas against your purpose in life”.

