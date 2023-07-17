I See APC Fully Ready To Take Down PDP In So Many Ways – Primate Ayodele Tells APC In Bayelsa

Primate Elijah Ayodele, the Profound Head of the INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church has revealed a disclosure gotten from the Ruler with respect to the 2023 Bayelsa State gubernatorial political decision. He has warned the APC against running against Governor Douye Diri because he believes that the incumbent governor will win in a free and fair election. The minister’s message encourages the APC not to squander their assets, stressing that the PDP holds the benefit and every one of the fundamental components for progress in the political decision.

Fully expecting the impending 2023 Bayelsa State gubernatorial political decision, Primate Elijah Ayodele, the Otherworldly Head of the INRI Outreaching Otherworldly Church, has professed to have gotten a disclosure from the Ruler. The well-known minister has advised the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Bayelsa State against supporting the incumbent Governor, Douye Diri, in the election.

As indicated by Primate Ayodele, except if the appointive process is controlled, Lead representative Douye Diri will arise successful.

He said in his own words, ” The Bayelsa State gubernatorial political decision, the People groups Leftist faction (PDP) has all it takes to win the political decision. In a free and fair election without rigging, I do not see the APC. Don’t waste your money with the APC in Bayelsa. 100% of the vote will go to the current governor.

“However, I see APC completely prepared to bring down PDP in so many ways. APC will coercion to undermine the officeholder legislative leader of the State. The Lead representative must plan and remain declined for them to win the political decision.”

Primate Ayodele made it clear that the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has everything it needs to win the gubernatorial election in Bayelsa State. He underlined that in a fair and straightforward political race without any type of apparatus, the APC has no possibility of victory. Subsequently, the minister exhorted the APC in Bayelsa State not to squander their assets on the political decision, as he predicts a reliable success for the occupant lead representative.

Primate Ayodele confidently declared that Governor Douye Diri would win the upcoming election with a 100 percent margin thanks to his spiritual insight.

His admission suggests that the public’s confidence and support for the incumbent governor are sufficient to ensure his success. Primate Ayodele’s message serves as a preventative counsel to the APC, demonstrating that their endeavors and monetary interests in the political decision may demonstrate purposeless against the fame of Lead representative Douye Diri.

Source: https://vm.tiktok.com/ZM2XuvPaU/ PRIMATE AYODELE OFFICIAL TIKTOK ACCOUNT

Ogidimartins (

)