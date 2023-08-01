I See A Revolution Coming -Fr. Mbaka Warns President Tinubu, Says It Will Not Be Business As Usual

In a video YouTube, the Spiritual Leader of the Adoration Ministry in Enugu, Reverend Father Ejike Mbaka sent a warning message to President Tinubu and other prominent Nigerians, saying a revolution will soon happen in the country.

Urging the President to find a lasting solution to the current economic situation in the country, he said the revolution will not be business as usual in Nigeria.

According to Rev. Fr. Mbaka from the video (6:24): “I want to address the leaders, if they are not careful, one day; they may think it is business as usual, the citizens will be ready to die to erase them. Today, the best of our brains are leaving Nigeria because of bad leadership.

“And I pray that this Tinubu’s administration will not mimic what other administrations have being doing. Otherwise, his administration will see a revolution like never before. Because God would expect them to do something wonderful. The hardship in Nigeria is so unbearable that all Nigerians will come out in mass, not minding if they die in order to fix the nation. I see this revolution coming soon.”

Picture credit: Google

