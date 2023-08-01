I See A Revolution Coming -Fr. Mbaka Warns President Tinubu, Says It Will Not Be Business As Usual

The Spiritual Leader of the Adoration Ministry in Enugu, Reverend Father Ejike Mbaka, released a warning message to President bola Ahmed Tinubu and other prominent Nigerians a video on his Church’s official YouTube handle today, saying that a revolution is imminent in the country.

He called upon the President to address the ongoing economic challenges in the country, emphasizing that Nigeria will soon experience a revolution that will not be business as usual.

According to Rev. Fr. Mbaka from the video (6:24): “This is a message to Nigerian leaders. If they are not careful, one day; they may think it is business as usual, the citizens will rise against them. And I pray that this Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration will not copy what other administrations have being doing. Because if he does, I see a revolution coming soon. The hardship in Nigeria is so unbearable that it will unite all tribes and religion against the leaders.”

