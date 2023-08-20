I See A Revolution Coming -Fr. Mbaka Warns Nigerian Leaders, Says God Will Be Involved This Time

In a YouTube video, Reverend Father Ejike Mbaka, the Spiritual Head of the Adoration Ministry Enugu Nigeria (AMEN), issued a warning to Nigerian leaders, predicting an impending revolution in the nation. He expressed his belief that the prevailing lack of security in the nation will significantly fuel this revolution, and he further mentioned that divine support will be behind the revolution.

Rev. Fr. Ejike Mbaka: “During the election, many youths were ‘used’ as thugs. After the election saga, those tools used by thugs are still in their position. How do you want insecurity to stop? Look at how banditry has become the order of the day in Nigeria. Kidnapping has now become a common event in Nigeria.

“One day, a certain group of people will rise against Nigerian leaders and say never again. They will be willing to sacrifice their lives in order to achieve their aim. The revolution will be firm. Why? Because God will be involved. How the emancipation, liberation and freedom will come, nobody will tell it. It will be so astonishing, miraculous & amazing. It will happen like a lightening, before you know it, it will happen like a thunder.”

Video Description: watch from (51:10, 53:49 & 53:12)

Picture credit: Google

World-Religion (

)