I see a revolution coming – Fr. Mbaka warns Nigerian Leaders, says God will be involved this time

In a YouTube video, Reverend Father Ejike Mbaka, the Spiritual Head of the Adoration Ministry Enugu Nigeria (AMEN), issued a warning to leaders in Nigeria, predicting a forthcoming revolution in the country. He expressed his belief that the current lack of security in the nation will greatly contribute to this revolution, and he also mentioned that divine support will be behind it.

Rev. Fr. Ejike Mbaka: “During the election, many young people were manipulated and used as thugs. Even after the election, those individuals who were used as tools are still in positions of power. How can we expect security to improve? Look at how banditry has become so prevalent in Nigeria. Kidnapping has also become a frequent occurrence.

“One day, a certain group of people will rise up against Nigerian leaders and declare ‘never again’. They will be willing to sacrifice their lives to achieve their goal. The revolution will be strong. Why? Because God will be involved. The exact manner in which liberation and freedom will come about, no one can predict. It will be astonishing, miraculous, and incredible. It will happen suddenly, like a bolt of lightning or a clap of thunder.”

Video Description: watch from (51:10, 53:49 & 53:12)

https://www.youtube.com/live/o4V0G7kIV7c?si=i-JUzR3f0FYKTlx3

