I See A Provocation That Will Cause A Massive Movement Of Youths -Joshua Iginla Says In New Prophesy

During the “Divine Increase Live Service With Joshua Iginla” on Sunday, August 6, 2023, Prophet Joshua Iginla, the head of Champions Royal Assembly, addressed his congregation and shared a divine message he had received from God. He revealed that he had a vision of an impending disaster resembling a tsunami that is destined to hit Nigeria. Prophet Iginla emphasized that only those leaders who possess genuine sincerity will be able to evade its devastating impact.

In the video, the clergyman said: “God just showed me something as I was speaking. Our leaders must be very careful to deliver the dividends of democracy to the people. I see something like a tsunami coming to Nigeria, only sincere leaders will escape. It’s like a provocation that will cause a massive movement of youths. If there’s anything our leaders need to do, they should do it quickly. May God help us”.

Prophet Iginla’s warning serves as a timely reminder for leaders to prioritize transparency, accountability, and ethical governance. We are not certain about the fulfilment of this revelation, but it may spark discussions about Nigeria’s future and the role of her leaders.

