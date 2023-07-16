NEWS

I See A New Era 'Striking' In Nigeria -Prophet Jeremiah Fufeyin Says In A New Revelation

During Saturdays’ Prophetic Service, the General Overseer of Christ Mercyland Deliverance Ministry, Senior Prophet Jeremiah Omoto Fufeyin issued a message he claimed to have received from the Lord about a new era in Nigeria.

He started by citing Ecclesiastes 3:4-5 which says, “A time to weep and a time to laugh; A time to mourn and a time to dance. A time to throw away stones and a time to gather stones; A time to embrace and a time to refrain from embracing.”

Senior Prophet Jeremiah Fufeyin: “In Ecclesiastes 3:4-5, there is time for everything. Currently, it looks like nothing is working for us in Nigeria. But I am here to announce to you all that I see a new dawn striking in Nigeria: for it is written, the time to favour her has come. No man born of woman shall stop it. Nigeria will be great, Nigeria will be great, Nigeria will be great!”

