I Scuttled Atku’s Plan To Become The President In 2003 Because We Wanted Obasanjo To Win—Boni Haruna

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

As we countdown to the date of the presidential elections amidst the uprising crisis, mysteries begin to unravel as a former governor of Adamawa State, Boni Haruna, has come out to reveal that when the present presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, was contesting for the presidency in 2003, he (Boni Haruna) was the one who scuttled his plans because he and the general house wanted former President Olusegun Obasanjo to win.

(Boni Haruna)

During a media chat interview with Symfoni , Boni Haruna said, “When Obasanjo wanted to contest in 2003 for his second term and Atiku Abubakar, who was his vice president, wanted to contest again, he even bought the form, but I told him to suspend the ambition.” Initially, most of the governors, I mean, 16 of us were with Atiku, and only 5 supported Obasanjo, but because the agitation toward Obasanjo then grew stronger, we all supported him.

This is not to suggest that we were being pushed by Atiku, but we had no desire for him to contest against his principal, Obasanjo, in 2003. In fact, all the governors that supported Atiku then already bought the 2003 presidential form for him. They brought it to me, and I went to meet Atiku and told him to keep that form in his room because it would seem like a betrayal to Olusegun Obasanjo, who picked him among his peers to be his vice president, and now he wants to contest against him. I told him if God wants you to be president, you will definitely be the president of Nigeria, but not under these circumstances, and that was how this form did not see the light of day.

Start Watching from 0:00 till 3:00 minutes of the video

Video Credit: SYMFONI

Dhanielblog (

)