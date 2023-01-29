I Saw Tinubu 2 Days Ago And I Drank Tea With Him And He Held His Tea Cup Very Well -Hannatu Musawa

Barrister Hannatu Musawa, the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council’s deputy spokesperson, has refuted claims made by Naja’atu Mohammed, a former APC campaign director for a civil society organization, that Bola Ahmed Tinubu lacks the mental and physical capacity to hold a cup of tea for himself. In an interview with Arise News, Hannatu Musawa revealed that she had met with the APC presidential candidate a few days prior to determine whether Naja’atu Mohammed’s claims were accurate. However, after the meeting, she learned that everything she had been told was false. “I visited Tinubu two days ago and I drank tea with him. He carried his tea cup really nicely,” Hannatu Musawa observed.

Hannatu Musawa continued by saying that Bola Tinubu is physically and intellectually capable of leading Nigeria and that Naja’atu Mohammed was only used by the opposition parties to discredit the APC presidential candidate. She continued by saying that although if we live in a democracy and everyone is entitled to express themselves, no one should be cruel to the presidential candidates because they are all also people.

What’s your opinion on this? Kindly share your thoughts below.

Content created and supplied by: DYgist (via 50minds

News )

#Tinubu #Days #Drank #Tea #Held #Tea #Cup #Hannatu #MusawaI Saw Tinubu 2 Days Ago And I Drank Tea With Him And He Held His Tea Cup Very Well -Hannatu Musawa Publish on 2023-01-29 12:15:38