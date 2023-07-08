I Saw Northerners And Non-Nigerians Praying For Tinubu’s Govt To Succeed While I Was In Mecca-Dokubo

Alhaji Asari Mujahid Dokubo went live on Facebook many hours ago to speak about his experience in Mecca, Where he saw people from different parts of the world Praying for President Bola Tinubu’s government to succeed.

Asari Dokubo said, “I am currently in Mecca, and even in the midst of the stress, I was shocked to see Northerners, even non-Nigerians, praying for President Tinubu’s government to succeed. He does not even know these people, and I know he will succeed”.

Speaking further, He said, “People that did not take a dime from him are praying for him, and inshallah, the President will succeed and he will take Nigeria to where we want it to be. The President will succeed; thousands of people are praying for him, and I will advise him not to get involved in the killings happening in Igbo land so that they will not say he is the one that sent them.”

