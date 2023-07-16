“I Saw My Mum Die Before My Very Eyes; It Was Traumatising” – Lady Narrates Ordeal

In an interview with the Punch paper, Efe Agbeyiwa, a twenty-nine-year-old launderer, recounts the heartbreaking incident in which her mother passed away due to shock upon learning about her husband’s kidnapping.

According to Agbeyiwa, her mother died on January 13, 2023. She explains that her mother was at the hospital, caring for her brother’s wife who had recently given birth. Upon their return home after being discharged, they received an alarming phone call from their neighbors, informing them about her father’s abduction. Unfortunately, her mother overheard the distressing news as the phone was on speaker. Agbeyiwa reveals that despite the devastating news, she managed to remain composed and attended the church that evening to pray for her father’s safe return, even submitting a prayer request.

She added, “She got home from church and was discussing it with some family members and friends when suddenly her condition changed. She was feeling restless and the people around her helped her to lie on the floor. Not up to 10 minutes, she died.”

Speaking further, she said, “She was snoring with her mouth open and we thought she was sleeping. My sister was calling her but there was no response from her (my mum). That was when it dawned on us that she was dead. We rushed her to three different hospitals that night to be given oxygen. But the doctors declared her dead on arrival. I saw my mum die before my very eyes; it was traumatising.”

Source: Punch paper

