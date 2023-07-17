I saw an advert from the Bayero University in Kano and I became worried- Hakeem Baba-Ahmed

According to a news that was published by the Punch paper online this morning, it was reported that the spokesman for the Northern Elders Forum (NEF), Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, during an interview with Punch correspondent, has reacted to an advertisement of BUK in Kano State, he saw.

During the interview, Baba-Ahmed was told that he should rate Tinubu’s government from May 29 till date, and while he was talking, he said that there were number of things the administration has to do and it should be very careful about its reforms in the education sector and that, students loan policy needs to be looked at very carefully.

He said, “I can tell you that we in the Northern region, are very worried about the potential that the policy on loan scheme and tuition fees is going to radically increase the cost of university education. And that a large number of students from the north, will just stop going to school. So, I am hoping that, first, the policy will be studied thoroughly in the context of how people live now and also, where are we going to get these loans from ? Because, the banks that will disburse them, how much authority and power are you going to devolve to them, or are you just going to leave them to charge whatever thing they want ?”

Further talking, he said, “Recently, I saw an advert from the BUK (Bayero University in Kano State) and I became worried. This is one of the largest universities in Nigeria, and I saw that the students are now going to be charged for various services the university renders. I say this is unbelievable. I know for a fact that it is true that a large number of students will not be able to cope.”

Moses21 (

)