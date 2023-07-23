I Saw A Video Urging People To Watch When Crossing Because Drivers Are Watching Fuel Gauges—Ejikonye

During an interview with Arise , Dr. Emeka Ejikonye revealed that he saw a video Urging People To Watch Well When Crossing Because Drivers Are Watching their fuel gauges to see the amount of fuel that has been consumed by their cars. He added that the sufferings faced by the people from the removal of subsidies are very unfortunate.

He further stated that the government can put things in place within three months if the right thing is done. He added that if the government can provide mass transit buses as well as a good railway system, it would go a long way to cushion the effect of the subsidy removal.

According to him, “that is the unfortunate situation that we find ourselves in.” You have removed subsidies. I just saw a video where it says, When you’re Crossing the road, watch well because the average Nigerian driver is now looking at his fuel gauge. It looks funny, but this is the reality on the ground in Nigeria today, so I’m not carried away by the rhetoric; I’m saying, tomorrow, call me and find out if it has worked.”

Speaking further, he said, “Maybe if they can actually buy these mass transit buses to reduce the cost of transportation, I don’t know how many they can buy to serve the multitude of Nigerians because I don’t know how many. Maybe if the railway system can start working, and with these things are functions of releasing money to buy these things.”

Video Credit: Arise (20:32)

