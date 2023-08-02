‘I Saw A Video Of Where A Reverend Sister In Anambra State Was Almost Bastardized’ – Dan Ulasi

A PDP Chieftain, Dan Ulasi alleged in an AIT news interview that a reverend sister in Anambra state was bastardized by some gunmen. He stated that the reason for the assault on the Nun was unspecified. He however noted that this is happening regularly in the South East as insecurity continues in the region. He contended that the South East governors have not shown the political will to end the terror in the region.

He said, ”Two days ago, I saw a video of where a reverend sister in Anambra state was almost bastardized, all her face was swollen. Reverend fathers are kidnapped and some are killed. It had become a way of life, our governors have to fight this. It’s not a matter of Hope Uzodinma and Enugu governor talking, they need to put in a strong effort. If our five governors and fifteen senators have effectively pushed the former Buhari government, we would have gotten over the insecurity issue.”

(Start Watching The Clip From Minute 10:10)



