I Saw A Boko Haram Man Whose Job Was To Monitor Arrival And Takeoff of Military Aircraft -Gen. Usman

Strategic communications expert and former Nigerian Army Director of Public Relations, Brigadier-General Sani Kukasheka Usman (rtd), has disclosed that in 2014 when he was deployed to the northeast, he saw a man who was stationed at the Maiduguri International Airport to monitor the movements of military aircraft and report to his Boko Haram group.

During an interview on TVC , the former general said “I have made mention of the fact that there is war economy. It includes people that give out information either knowingly or unknowingly to these criminal elements. One of the things that were shocking to me when I was deployed to the northeast way back in 2014 when we flew from Yola to Maiduguri International Airport, at that time it was only the military that flew in and out of Maiduguri, was that I saw someone being questioned and I was wondering why.

Speaking further, General Usman said “Of course, the next thing was that that individual was a Boko Haram member. He had been stationed at the airport and his job was to monitor the arrival or takeoff of military aircraft so that he can warn Boko Haram”

You can watch the full video of the interview from 15:40

NickyBella41 (

)