‘I Sat With Tinubu For Two Hours, Most Of The Time He Was Sleeping’ – Naja’atu Muhammad

Naja’atu Muhammad, a former Campaign Director in the Tinubu/Shettima Presidential Campaign Council during a recent interview revealed how she came to be part of Tinubu’s team and what led to her resignation from the APC later.

Naja’atu revealed that she was on a flight when one of the APC chieftains called her to be a campaign director for Tinubu but she objected because she has never spoken to Tinubu and didn’t know what his plan was. She said her condition was that she’d only accept the job if she’s able to speak with the APC candidate.

She revealed that she flew to London to meet Tinubu so she’ll know what the plans she has for the North but Tinubu told her he had nothing for the North. Speaking further, Naja’atu said she went back to consult with other northern APC members so as to put a plan together and present to Tinubu but unfortunately she could not because she was told the manifesto had been submitted already.

Speaking on, Naja’atu lamented that Tinubu was not physically healthy to become president. She said during the time she met Tinubu, she spent about two hours with the former Lagos state Governor but he was sleeping most of the time.

Speaking on why she left the APC, Naja’atu said “I looked at the options in the APC. They’ve gone to rallies and, Asiwaju cannot even decipher. I sat with him for two hours, most of the times he was sleeping. You ask him questions on this he’s talking completely different from the topic that you are discussing”

