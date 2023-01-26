NEWS

I sat with Tinubu for 2 hours and most of the time, he was sleeping – Sen. Naj’atu on defection to PDP

Naj’atu Muhammad, a former senator who recently defected form the All Progressives Congress to the People’s Democratic Party has given reasons why she defected in an interview on AIT.

To her, she felt that the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress is not the best candidate for Nigeria and she believes the People’s Democratic Party has better plans for Nigeria than the APC.

“I perused the APC’s options. When they attend rallies, Asiwaju is unable to understand anything. I sat with him for two hours while we spoke, and for the majority of that time, he dozed off,” she said.

“When you question him about this, he diverts his attention entirely from the subject at hand. What on earth is wrong with Nigerians, and why would you sacrifice more than 200 million people for your own benefit?

In addition, she claimed the APC presidential candidate told her he had no plans or goals for the nation.

