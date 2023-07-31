I Sat for Common Entrance in Primary 3 & I Passed Because I was Exceptionally Brilliant- Ishaku Abbo

Senator Ishaku Abbo has decided to recount how he was able to successfully pass his Common Entrance examination while he was still a primary 3 student. He made such remembrance at the Nigerian Senate today.

Recall that ministerial nominee, Professor Joseph Utsev had raised lots of reactions at the Senate House earlier today, following details of his birth year and the year he completed his primary education.

In the bio-data which was submitted to the Senate by Professor Joseph Utsev, he was born in 1980 and supposedly completed his primary education in 1989, as questions were raised with regards to how possible it is for one to achieve such feat within such period of time.

And so Senator Ishaku Abbo on defending Professor Joseph Utsev, stated that it was possible for the ministerial nominee to have been enrolled in primary school at the age of 3, adding that the professor might be like him.

According to Channels TV, Senator Ishaku Abbo went ahead to reveal that;

“I Sat for Common Entrance in Primary 3 and I passed because I was exceptionally brilliant.”

