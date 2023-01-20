This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

I Said President buhari Doesn’t Really Understand Economy & That Is True & You’ve Seen It – Obasanjo

Former President of Nigeria, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, has reiterated and defended his believe that the current president of the nation, Muhammadu buhari, does not really understand economy (Vanguard).

Chief Olusegun Obasanjo and President Muhammadu buhari.

The former President who spoke recently, while justifying his reasons for supporting the Labour Party, LP, Presidential Candidate, Peter Obi, declared; “I have done this in the past before for President buhari. I said President buhari does not really understand economy and that is true and you have seen it.”

Chief Obasanjo who noted that he was not trying to run President Muhammadu buhari down with his observation, alluded to the fact that he (Obasanjo) was merely stating the fact, which even buhari himself would not be able to refute.

Cited report.

According to the former president; “I wasn’t running him (PMB) down, that is what he is and he himself will admit that”.

What do you think about this? Do you agree with Obasanjo? Comment below.

Image credit: Vanguard

Content created and supplied by: INNOCESSON (via 50minds

News )

#President #buhari #Doesnt #Understand #Economy #True #Youve #ObasanjoI Said President buhari Doesn’t Really Understand Economy & That Is True & You’ve Seen It – Obasanjo Publish on 2023-01-20 06:25:34