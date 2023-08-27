NEWS

I Said Nigeria’s Economy Will Crumble From June 1st But What Tinubu Did Was Courageous” -Sen Adeyemi

After examining the 2023 Appropriation Act, APC leader and senator Smart Adeyemi said he believes Nigeria’s economy will begin to collapse on June 1st. He did, however, applaud President Tinubu for ending gasoline subsidies, which he saw as a courageous move to avert this outcome.

The Punch paper reports that Senator Adeyemi, a member of the Senate Committee on Appropriations, emphasised that 90% of resources were dedicated towards debt payment and services in the 2023 appropriation legislation. He reaffirmed his belief that President Tinubu’s choice was the best way to protect the economy.

Senator Adeyemi said, “The situation would have been catastrophic if the oil subsidy hadn’t been eliminated. As a former member of the Senate’s appropriations committee, I can confirm that, according to the 2023 appropriation Act, 90% of the Senate’s budget went towards servicing debt and making other necessary payments. As of the first of June, I expected Nigeria’s economy to be in shambles. Tinubu’s bravery, though, was essential. There was literally nothing else to do. I have always fought for the common people of our country, and I swear that by June 1st, Nigeria’s economy would have collapsed had we not taken this action.

