I Said It That The Only Opportunity The Labour Party Had, Was For Us To Come Together – Kwankwaso

The Presidential Candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party, NNPP, Rabiu Kwankwaso, has noted that the only opportunity the Labour Party had to be able to win the forthcoming presidential election, was for them to come together and contest the election.

The NNPP presidential candidate made this disclosure while speaking on Channels Television’s ‘The 2023 Verdict’ Friday evening, stating that Peter Obi’s chances of winning the presidential election depends on a merger with him, Daily Post reported.

The former Kano State Governor said: “You see, I can tell you, and I’ve said it here on this chair when we were about to come together, and I said it that the only opportunity they (Labour Party) had was for us to come together.”

Speaking further, the former Kano State governor made it known that the merger with Peter Obi’s Labour Party failed because Peter Obi’s LP was at the peak of a media hype.

It should be recalled that the NNPP presidential candidate, Rabiu Kwankwaso and his Labour Party’s counterpart, Mr Peter and, wanted to contest the forthcoming presidential election under one platform, merger failed due to some reasons.

Information Source: Daily Post Nigeria.

