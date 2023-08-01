I Rule And Reign In This Life. I Prevail Gloriously By The Power Of The Holy Ghost-Chris Oyakhilome.

Chris Oyakhilome (D.Sc., D.D.), is the President of LoveWorld Inc. and Christ Embassy. Being a Man sent from God and a unique minister of the gospel of Jesus Christ, his Spirit-filled and anointed leadership continues to propel a dynamic, multifaceted, and global ministry.

While speaking in a recent post on his church’s Facebook account and visiting the message he shared the cleric reportedly stated that “I’m the God-kind of man, because I have the life and nature of God in my spirit. I’ve ceased to be human, for I’ve been brought, not only into a knowledge of Christ but, also into a union with Him that has made me an associate of the heavenly pantheon.

Speaking further he said “I know who I am! Therefore, I Rule And Reign In This Life. I Prevailed Gloriously By The Power Of The Holy Ghost. Acts 1:8 says “But ye shall receive power, after that the Holy Ghost is come upon you: and ye shall be witnesses unto me both in Jerusalem, and in all Judaea, and in Samaria, and unto the uttermost part of the earth.”

