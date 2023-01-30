I Respect Peter Obi, He Has The Support Of The Youth, But He Is Handicapped Now – Naja’atu Mohammed

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Former Director General of Civil Society Organizations of the All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council, Naja’atu Muhammad, has opened up on why she did not support the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, after she resigned from the APC and the APC presidential campaign council. She stated this in a recent interview which was published by The Punch on Monday morning.

It should be recalled that Naja’atu had resigned from the APC and the party’s campaign council, and had cited a lack of ideological differences among the political parties in the country. But few hours after her resignation, she declared support for the Peoples Democratic Party candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

During her interview, Naja’atu revealed that she was getting overtures from Peter Obi, Atiku Abubakar and the New Nigeria Peoples Party candidate, Rabiu Kwankwaso, but she kept rejecting them because she didn’t want to be seen as a hypocrite. She said that she and Obi wanted to meet but the meeting didn’t work out because both of them were busy.

Speaking further, she said that Obi is someone she respects very much, and that he has been able to win the support of the youth, but added that Obi is handicapped at the moment because he does not have the structure.

She said – “I respect Obi very highly. He has been the rallying point for the youth in this country. However, both Obi and Kwankwaso are handicapped now. They started their parties too close to elections, and they don’t have structures. So, no matter how hard you try, it is difficult to make it.”

