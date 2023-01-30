This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

I Respect Peter Obi, He Has The Support Of The Youth, But He Is Handicapped Now – Naja’atu Mohammed

After leaving the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the APC presidential campaign council, Naja’atu Muhammad, the former director general of civil society organizations, has explained why she did not back Peter Obi for president of the Labour Party. This was said by her in a recent interview, which The Punch released on Monday morning.

Remember that Naja’atu left the APC and the party’s campaign council, citing a lack of ideological diversity among the political parties in the nation? However, a short time after her departure, she endorsed Atiku Abubakar, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party.

Naja’atu said in her interview that she had advances from Peter Obi, Atiku Abubakar, and the New Nigeria Peoples Party candidate, Rabiu Kwankwaso, but she continued turning them down out of fear of being perceived as a hypocrite. She claimed that she and Obi intended to meet but that their plans didn’t fall through due to their respective schedules.

She continued, saying that she much appreciates Obi and that he has been successful in gaining the support of the youth, but said that Obi is currently hindered because he lacks the framework.

She stated: “I have a lot of respect for Obi. He has served as the focal point for this nation’s young. Obi and Kwankwaso are now both disabled, nevertheless. They didn’t have structures when they formed their parties, and they did so too close to elections. So, despite your best efforts, it is challenging to succeed.”

