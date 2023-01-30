NEWS

I Respect Obi Very Highly, He Has Been The Rallying Point For The Youth In This Country- Naj’atu

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party and one of the ardent supporters of the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, Mrs Naj’atu Mohammed has praised the standard flagbearer of the Labour Party, Peter Obi.

In an exclusive interview with The Punch Newspaper, Naj’atu Mohammed, who is a former Director in the All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council stated that she respects the former Governor of Anambra State.

In her words, “I respect Obi very highly. He has been the rallying point for the youth in this country. However, both Obi and Kwankwaso are handicapped now.”

Peter Obi, a former Governor of Anambra State is one of the leading presidential candidates ahead of the 2023 general elections. He has been enjoying massive support from many Nigerians on the social media platforms since he declared his presidential ambition some months ago under the platform of the Labour Party.

News Source – The Punch Newspaper

