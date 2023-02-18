This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

I Respect El-Rufai A Lot, But Since He Became Governor, He Has Changed From Being A Good Man—Momodu

As we countdown to the date of the presidential elections amidst the lingering crisis of the Naira swap, which has become an everyday headline of many media channels, a Nigerian journalist and Spokesperson of the Atiku/Okowa presidential campaign council, Chief Dele Momodu, has come out to react to the statement of the Kaduna State governor, Nasir El-Rufai, who took to his official Twitter handle on Thursday, February 16, to object the directives of the president Muhammadu Buhari over the Naira swap crisis to the residents of his state in a viral video.

Mr. Ayodele Momodu During an exclusive interview with Trust TV News on Saturday, February 17, he issued a statement saying that, Formerly, the Kaduna state governor, Nasir El-Rufai, was a respected personality to him, adding that he actually proposed to the governor to be his running mate when he contested for the presidential race in 2011 because he believes he has a sharp intellect, but El-Rufai has changed from being a good man to the otherwise ever since he became a governor.

Speaking further, he mentioned that, to his surprise, Nasir El-Rufai became an entirely different person ever since he became governor in Kaduna, stating that, “How would a governor like Nasir El-Rufai, a prominent member of the APC, who used to physically grovel in front of the president now suddenly go against the directive of the president and the federal government because they changed the currency, which is the right thing to do?”

