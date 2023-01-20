This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

I Respect Atiku Even If He Has His Own Fault Because I Have Passed Through Him -Peter Obi

Peter Obi, the labor party’s presidential candidate, professed his respect for Atiku Abubakar, the former vice president, and emphasized that he had gone through and learned a lot from him.

The former governor of Anambra stated that he sees PDP presidential contender Atiku Abubakar as his elder brother and will always respect him, even though he has his own faults, during a program hosted by a Nigerian comedian named AY.

Peter Obi, the source of this information, emphasized that in his home country, people cherish respect, particularly from those who have mentored them when they were growing up in a particular sector, and politics is no exception.

However, he made clear that he had come out, had learned a lot, and was ready to act in a manner that differed from that of individuals for whom he had the utmost regard.

According to him, “Even if my senior brother has his own fault or anything, Atiku will continue to be a beloved older sibling in my life. As an apprentice in what we refer to as Igbo type of trading, you learn from too many people who have groomed you up, and when all of them leave, you start the same trade. However, this does not necessarily mean that you must sell in the same manner as they were selling their own.”

