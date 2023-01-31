I Rescued Atiku When Obasanjo Wanted To Roast Him Like Goat Meat – Tinubu

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Bola Tinubu, former governor of Lagos State and the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), says he “rescued” Atiku Abubakar from former President Olusegun Obasanjo.

Recall that the standard-bearer of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, had a running battle with his former principal for years before they reconciled in the build-up to the 2019 general election.

However, during APC’s recent campaign in Uyo, capital city of Akwa Ibom, the former Lagos State Governor said Abubakar and his party are just about “stomach infrastructure”. And that he is the one that rescued him from the former Head of State, OBJ.

“They don’t have a mandate; what they have is ice cream. It has melted. I am the one that rescued him from Obasanjo who wanted to roast him like goat meat,” he said.

Going further the APC front man claimed that they rehabilitated Atiku and gave him a ticket when he came Lagos, but he wasted it and used it to collect money. See screenshots of his exact words;

Screenshot credit || The Cable

Celebrityworld (

)