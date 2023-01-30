I Rescued Atiku From Obasanjo Who Wanted To Roast Him Like Goat Meat -Tinubu Tells Crowds In Uyo

The Presidential candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC), and the former Governor of Lagos State, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Monday, alongside his running mate, Senator Kashim Shettima, held their presidential campaign rally in, Uyo, Akwaibom State. Thousands of supporters of the Presidential candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, came out to show their support for him and his running mate, Sen Kashim Shettima, and to hear them speak about their plans to for Nigeria.However, while delivering his speech at the campaign rally, Asiwaju bola Ahmed Tinubu took a swipe at his opponent, Atiku Abubakar. He said, “I rescued Atiku Abubakar from Obasanjo Who wanted to roast him like Goat meat. The Nigerian Delta youths, you begged that time, he ran away to Dubai. When Election came again, he came for stomach infrastructure. He came to us in Lagos, we rehabilitated him. We gave him the ticket. What did he do with it? He used to to collect money and wasted our ticket and went back to DubaI. This time around, we say we are tired and we are not going to give our votes”.

You can watch the video below;

