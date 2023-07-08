I Repeat I’m Not A Small Boy, He Said He Has Given Me The Report, I Haven’t Seen The Report – Ndume

Senator Ali Ndume denied having received the report from his fellow senator, disputing the claim made during the senate plenary session. He emphasized his resilience in the face of intimidation and expressed his intention to raise the matter for thorough investigation. Furthermore, he highlighted the North East region’s minimal allocation from the loan disbursement, signaling potential inequity in the distribution process.

Senator Ali Ndume made this claim during the senate plenary session. He said: “When you say you have submitted the report and you ambush people to submit the report, only when those interested are not there. I still repeat, I am not a small boy, he said he has given me the report, I have not seen the report.”

