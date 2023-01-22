This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

I remain Chairman of PDP in Ekiti, Omolase dismisses dissolution of Exco

Acting Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ekiti State, Hon. Lanre Omolase has faulted the dissolution of the Ekiti State executive committee of the party by the Iyorchia Ayu-led National Working Committee (NWC) of the party as an exercise in futility, declaring that he remained chairman of the party in Ekiti State until a court of competent jurisdiction rules otherwise.

Omolase contends that any action taken in violation of an active court order is not only pointless but also disrespectful.

“I want to state, proclaim, and declare that I am still the PDP’s acting chairman in Ekiti, and that the only authority that can change that is a court of law.

“The court order that established my role as the Acting Chairman is still in effect, and it dictates my position.

“The court maintains that nothing should be done with regard to the State Chairmanship of the PDP in Ekiti until the outcome of a lawsuit filed while two people were vying to be the party’s chairman.

“Aside from the fact that a court order supporting my stance is still in effect, the National Working Committee does not have have the authority to remove legally elected Exco members of the party at any level from office.

Additionally, I deplore the alleged suspension of the party’s National Assembly candidates and would like to clarify that the candidates were not given any opportunity to defend themselves, as required by the principle of a fair trial.

Omolase explained the origins of the conflict by stating, “Our objection was about the makeup of the Presidential Campaign Council (PCC), where members of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) were given advantageous positions.

“Our stance was that the SDP only wanted to use PDP funds to support its National Assembly members, whose elections will take place on the same day as the President.

“Letters were written, even to Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate, but nothing was done.

“Only two of the nine National Assembly candidates attended the campaign gathering. Even I, the Acting Chairman, received complete disregard.

Thus, it strikes me as amusing and ridiculous that a National Working Committee, which skipped Ekiti during the previous governorship election, is now upset that we skipped a presidential rally that we had no part in organising.

Content created and supplied by: Lukundu (via 50minds

News )

#remain #Chairman #PDP #Ekiti #Omolase #dismisses #dissolution #ExcoI remain Chairman of PDP in Ekiti, Omolase dismisses dissolution of Exco Publish on 2023-01-22 15:15:19