“I Regret Working For APC, I Didn’t Collect Much Money From Them” Actress Ronke Oshodi-Oke Says

Yoruba movie actress, Ronke Oshodi-Oke, has used her new interview to reveal why she regretted working for the APC during the 2023 general elections. She disclosed that she regrets working for the APC, saying that she did not collect much money from them because she felt that the political party would take Nigeria to the next level.

She stated that when she decided to work for the ruling party during the general elections, she was thinking about the money because she believes that they will be the ones to fix the country. She made it known that she was disappointed when the issue of the End-SARS protest erupted in Lagos State, and the government denied that the incident did not happen.

In the statement she made in the video, she said, “I regret working for APC, I didn’t collect much money from them. I felt APC was going to take Nigeria to the next level, even when we were campaigning for them, I didn’t look at the money because I was looking at what would happen in the future. The government denied the incident of the End-Sars protest, so for that alone I regretted working for them.”

Click the link to watch the video

The actress has established herself as a well-known figure in the Yoruba movie industry, thanks to her talent and versatility in movies, which have helped her achieve more fame.

Worldnewsreporter (

)