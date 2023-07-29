I Regret Joining LP, I Suffered, I Drank Garri Without Groundnut Despite Being Diabetic Patient- Col. Chinyere Obi

A former member of the Labour Party, Col. Chinyere Obi (retd.) has revealed how she was treated by the leadership of the Labour Party after she was shot by suspected political thugs.

The Punch paper reported that Col. Obi narrated her ordeal when she was interviewed. She alleged that she was abandoned by the Labour Party after the incident.

(Photo Credit – The Punch paper)

During the presidential election, the candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi was defeated by the standard flag bearer of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu. The presidential candidate of the Labour Party has inaugurated his legal team to challenge the victory of the former Governor of Lagos State and National Leader of the All Progressives Congress.

In an exclusive interview with The Punch paper, Col. Chinyere Obi said “I was a Peter Obi supporter. I made a lot of sacrifices during the electioneering but was abandoned after the attack while defending the Labour Party at my polling unit.”

She added; “On the day of the House of Assembly election, I went to cast my vote at my polling unit, Ward 1. A guy then approached me and said they had been observing me in the community. He said they saw how I gave rice to people and that I was busy promoting the LP. I didn’t know when he brought out a gun from his bag and shot at my leg. When I recovered, I went to the police station.”

She stated further; “That’s what it is. I regret joining the Labour Party, (LP) I suffered; I drank garri without groundnut despite being diabetic patient”

Source – The Punch paper

