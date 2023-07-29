NEWS

‘I Regret Joining Labour Party, Selling My Properties To Support Peter Obi’ – Retired Colonel

Retired colonel Chinyere Obi, a former member of the Labour Party, expressed sorrow for having backed Peter Obi, the party’s presidential candidate.

According to The Punch, Chinyere described how she was shot by alleged political thugs during the election in an interview with PUNCH.

She claimed that once the Imo state criminal investigation department (CID) received a report of the occurrence, the suspect was detained but later freed. She then petitioned the AIG at Zone 9 of Umuahia Police Headquarters.

The former colonel described the sacrifices she made for the party during the campaign, saying she sold all of her possessions, bought food and bags, and sewed customized shirts that were given.

The LP National Chairman, Julius Abure, and Peter Obi, according to Chinyere, did not express any sympathy for her plight and reportedly abandoned her.

I challenge them; nobody in the LP did as much for Obi as I did, she remarked. Not even Julius Abure, the National Chairman. While I was busy selling some of my properties and taking out loans, Abure was merely taking money. Consider the question of how 15 people in Imo State could be paid N25 million each for the same governorship ticket while no one was screened out. Who does that?

CREDIT: The Punch

ReporterFK
)

