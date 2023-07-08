I regret campaigning for Obi, LP during presidential election, says retired colonel, Chinyere Obi

A 74-year-old retired military officer, Chinyere Obi, has expressed regret over her decision to join the presidential candidate of Labour Party, Peter Obi in the 2023 presidential election.

Chinyere, in a chat with journalists, alleged that the Labour Party and its candidate, Peter Obi, abandoned her after she was shot by political thugs in Imo State during the presidential election.

The Nation report that, The retired colonel said she regretted due to the fact that neither the party nor the former Anambra governor reached out to her after she was shot in the leg while campaigning for the party’s presidential candidate.

According to The Nation, The elderly woman described how she sold her Honda Pilot SUV to pay for her post-incident medical care, adding that she didn’t want the party or Peter Obi to cover her expenses but rather to demonstrate support.

“I had to sell my Honda Pilot Jeep for N1.5 million in June so that I could pay for the gunshot wound’s treatment,” she remarked. I’m selling my possessions at the age of 74 to become better permanently. I receive my pension and benefits as a retired colonel. I wasn’t even requesting payment. My rage is directed at the fact that no one apologised, not even one person visited the Federal Medical Centre (FMC) hospital in Owerri.

“I pushed and fought for Obi and the youth so that Nigeria might change. Since my children and I are all British citizens, I have no need for anything. I have nothing to gain or lose because I already spent N5 million on visiting people and buying rice.

The Nation report that, In addition, Madam Chinyere explained how she came to be attacked, claiming that the incident began when she attempted to defend a Labour Party polling unit agent in her hometown of Ideato South Local Government Area, Imo State.

She claimed that on election day, some unnamed political thugs broke into her polling place, threatened the Labour Party polling place agent, and threatened her as she attempted to step in.

She recalled, “The next thing I heard was pooh-pooh! My leg had gunshot wounds.

Since she had diabetes, the shooting may have required her to have her leg amputated, but “nobody from Labour Party, not Abure (referring to LP national chairman Julius Abure) or even Peter Obi sent a word or visited,” she said.

She nevertheless pleaded with President Bola Tinubu to step up efforts to eradicate insecurity in Nigeria, particularly in the Southeast. She said she had faith in President Tinubu’s abilities and was certain he would put a stop to the nation’s suffering.

