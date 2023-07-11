I Refused Tinubu’s Invitation, Despite His Plea For Me To Join APC I Told Him I Would Join LP-Ayodele Fayose

Fayose’s statements shed light on his personal interactions with President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu. Despite being asked to join the APC, Fayose chose a different political path, remaining loyal to the Labour Party. Despite their differing affiliations, Tinubu showed support for Fayose’s political aspirations, exemplifying their enduring relationship.

Ayodele Fayose, the former governor of Ekiti state, highlighted the close connection he shares with President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu. During an interview on Channels Television, Fayose disclosed an incident from around 2009 or 2010 when Tinubu personally asked him to join the All Progressives Congress (APC). However, Fayose refused this invitation and instead expressed his intention to join the Labour Party. Despite his decision, Tinubu still approached the then-governor Fayemi, requesting his support for Fayose’s senatorial bid in 2011, regardless of the party he chose to join.

Please watch the video below and fast forward to 1:26:00

https://www.youtube.com/live/2mfBfjTKPG8?feature=share

