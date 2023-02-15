I recently learned about him, and I was amazed by his accomplishments to date – Fayoyin Kayode

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

In order to support Olumide Aderinokun, the PDP’s nominee for the state’s central senatorial zone in the February 25 election, hundreds of Labour party members in Ogun’s Ewekoro Local Government have defected to the PDP.

During his trip to the Local Government for his campaign, Aderinokun welcomed the LP members. The defected LP members, who were accompanied by Fayoyin Kayode, the vice-chairman of the party’s local government executive, declared their commitment to supporting Aderinokun’s bid for the Senate.

In order for Chief Olumide Aderinokun of the PDP to become our next senator, we would be fighting for his election. We will deliver in Ewekoro with at least 200 people each Ward.

We are excited for the future with Aderinokun, who stands out among his competitors as a man of character. “I recently learned about him, and I was amazed by his accomplishments to date”.

In addition, Aderinokun has received support from the Theatre Arts and Motion Pictures Practitioners Association of Nigeria (TAMPAN), which is led by Segun Ogungbe, a well-known Nollywood actor, and Kayode Akindina (Paragon).

We are actors, but we have influence throughout Ogun Central, and we are prepared to support Olumide Aderinokun because of his solid record of generosity, according to Ogungbe. Senator Aderinokun deserves to succeed Ibikunle Amosun, and we appreciate that our leader is supporting him as well.

This article is credited to PMNEWS paper.

